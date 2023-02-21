Northamptonshire reusable nappy firm Bambino Mio certifies as a B Corporation

Reusable nappy revolutionaries, Bambino Mio, has announced today its certification as a B Corporation (or B Corp), joining a growing group of companies reinventing business by pursuing purpose as well as profit.

Bambino Mio has been certified by B Lab, the not-for-profit behind the B Corp movement, as having met the highest social and environmental standards which represent its commitment to goals outside of shareholder profit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The nappy experts achieved an impressive score of 93.4 (average company score is 50) and gained two Impact Business Models, one for Resource Conservation and another for Toxin Reduction – this is an uncommon accomplishment. This new certification means that Bambino Mio is one of 10 B Corps in Northamptonshire, home to the brand’s HQ.

Reusable nappy experts Bambino Mio are a certified B Corp

The B Corp Certification addresses the entirety of a business’ operations and covers five key impact areas of governance, workers, community, environment and customers.

The certification process is rigorous, with applicants required to reach a benchmark score of more than 80 while providing evidence of socially and environmentally responsible practices relating to energy supplies, waste and water use, worker compensation, diversity and corporate transparency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guy Schanschieff, founder of Bambino Mio, said: “Our B Corp Certification recognises our ongoing commitment to being a conscious and purpose-driven business.

"For Bambino Mio, it’s about more than just a badge.

"We opened up every area of our business for scrutiny and a rigorous independent assessment to ensure we are committed to have the best positive impact on our people, our planet, and future generations.

“We want to be a powerful force for change and hope that our accountability to sustainability and our commitment to doing business differently will be an inspiration to others, especially within the nappy industry where greenwashing amongst disposable nappy brands is so widespread and is misleading environmentally conscious consumers on a daily basis.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Areas such as the brand’s campaigning work and Bambino Mio’s support of local community projects was assessed to meet the highest standards of social and environmental performance, public transparency and legal accountability.

Chris Turner, executive director of B Lab UK, said: “We are delighted to welcome Bambino Mio to the B Corp community.

"This is a movement of companies who are committed to changing how business operates and believe business really can be a force for good.

"We know that Bambino Mio are going to be a fantastic addition to the community and will continue driving the conversation forward.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are pleased to have B Corps of all shapes and sizes as part of our community – from startups to multinationals and across many different industries.

"Business is a powerful force and B Corps demonstrate that you can do good in any sector.

"Welcoming Bambino Mio is an exciting moment because they have an opportunity to lead the way within the nappy industry.

"We and the rest of the B Corp community are really pleased to support Bambino Mio in paving the way for a new way of doing things.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bambino Mio is now part of a community of 6,279 businesses globally who have certified as B Corps.

The B Corp community in the UK, representing a broad cross section of industries and sizes, comprises more than 1,100 companies and include well-known brands such as innocent, Patagonia, The Body Shop and organic food pioneers Abel & Cole.

Bambino Mio is a business where purpose and commercial goals are intrinsically linked.

Sustainability has been at the root of the brands products for more than 25 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The more parents that adopt the reusable lifestyle, the fewer single-use nappies are produced and dumped in landfill.

Schanschieff added: “I believe that all businesses should feel a responsibility to consider people and our planet rather than making decisions just based on profit, we believe that this fundamental component can have a lasting significance, for generations to come.”

The reusable nappy experts remain at the forefront of changing the conversation and believe that companies are citizens, that citizens have values and values should drive Bambino Mio.