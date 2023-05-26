News you can trust since 1897
Northamptonshire resident with Parkinson’s to take on Peddars Way to raise funds for research

Tim Daber was diagnosed with Parkinson’s at the age of 58
By Cure Parkinson'sContributor
Published 26th May 2023, 07:00 BST- 2 min read

Tim Daber from Northamptonshire was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2016 at the age of 58.

This spring Tim is walking the 46 miles of The Peddars Way to raise funds for Cure Parkinson’s, a charity dedicated to finding a cure.

Tim’s walk began in Great Bircham in mid-May when he covered the 8.2 mile stretch to Great Massingham.

Tim DaberTim Daber
Tim will continue to complete sections of the route each week until he reaches the finish line.

Tim’s Peddars Way challenge marks five years since he undertook his first incredible fundraising mission - a 60-mile walk around the North Norfolk coastline accompanied by a series of unique fundraising events which led to him raising more than £75,000 for Cure Parkinson’s.

While this challenge may be a slightly more modest affair, Tim hopes to raise as much as he can once more to help find a cure for this life-changing condition.

Tim said: “Parkinson's is a progressive disease and so I am not as fit as I was, neither do I have the energy to devote a number of hours each day to managing a major fundraising campaign.

"But all is by no means doom and gloom.

"I will complete this challenge and it would be fantastic if I could raise £5,000.

"I was shocked when, in 2017, I learned that the main reason there was not a cure for the disease was because of lack of investment.

"Parkinson's is generally perceived to be an old person's disease yet I was 58 when diagnosed and many much younger people have young onset Parkinson's.”

And Tim added: “The donors are the real stars.

"It is their hard earned money that makes this important research possible.”

Cure Parkinson’s is extremely grateful to Tim for taking on another incredible challenge in support of our research.

Helen Matthews, deputy CEO, said: “Fundraising support is absolutely critical for the charity to enable us to achieve our goal.

"We aim to cure Parkinson’s and the only way we will do this is through the help of all our incredible supporters - it’s as simple as that.”

