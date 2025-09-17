Red Arrows to fly over Northamptonshire as Trump visit flypast planned - full location and timing details
The Red Arrows are set to perform a flypast at Windsor Castle on Wednesday September 17 to mark US President Donald Trump’s second state visit to the UK.
The aircraft will fly north west of Armston at around 4.30pm, before soaring over Northampton closer to 5.00pm as they make their return to RAF Waddington following the flypast.
President Trump and the First Lady Melania Trump flew into Stansted Airport on Tuesday September 16, before travelling to the US Ambassador’s residence Winfield House on Marine One.
The president and the first lady will join King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Princess Catherine on the Windsor estate, where there will be a flypast by F-35 military jets and the Red Arrows.
Where could I see the Red Arrows?
Here is the Red Arrows flight path for President Trump’s state visit.
Wednesday September 17
- RAF Waddington - 4.18pm
- West of Martin - 4.20pm
- North of Heckington - 4.22pm
- North of Newton - 4.25pm
- North west of Armston - 4.30pm
- South of Keyston - 4.31pm
- North of Fen Drayton - 4.34pm
- East of Nuthampstead - 4.37pm
- South of Brayford - 4.40pm
- Vicinity of Brent Reservoir - 4.42pm
- Vicinity of Hounslow Heath - 4.43pm
- Vicinity of Heathrow - 4.44pm
- Vicinity of Windsor Castle - 4.45pm
- Vicinity of Clewer Village - 4.46pm
- North east of Holmer Green - 4.47pm
- South east of Upper Winchendon - 4.49pm
- North east of Belvoir - 5pm
- RAF Waddington - 5.03pm