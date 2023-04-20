Northamptonshire production company to start filming modern adaptation of original Jekyll and Hyde story soon

A Northamptonshire-based production company is set to start filming a modern day adaptation of the original Jekyll and Hyde story soon.

Some of the filming, sponsors, cast and crew are from Northamptonshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Writer and director Dan Brothers from Northampton said: “We are keen to use Northamptonshire venues, cast and crew where we can to really help put Northamptonshire on the map.”

Filming starts soon

The modern day take on the classic Jekyll and Hyde story is currently in development with DB13 Productions and hoping for a winter release.

Cast members such as Adam Astill (EastEnders, Holby city), Rachel Warren (Rise of the Footsoldier, Ripper's Revenge), Amber Doig-Thorne (Winnie the Pooh, Blood And Honey) and Jake Cornish (Love Island) have joined forces to bring this adaptation to life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Written and directed by Dan Brothers, the filming begins in June 2023 in Northamptonshire, London and Bedfordshire.

The synopsis for the production says: “What if everything you've heard about Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde has been a lie?

Filming starts soon

"This is the untold story of an imprisoned Mr Hyde who desires simply to be free to live his life as Dr Jekyll lives his.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Things take an unexpected turn and they have to find a way to work together to overcome a common foe.”

More information and updates can be found on the film’s Instagram page @mrhyde_2022.