Northamptonshire men uniting for county-based Motor Neurone Disease Association

Northampton Male Voice Choir (NMVC), well-known for working tirelessly to raise money for good causes, is challenging the men of Northamptonshire and surrounding areas to join them in raising money for the Northampton-based charity Motor Neurone Disease Association (MNDA).

NMVC chairman Mark York said: “Men, of all ages, from curious novice to seasoned chorister, are invited to come along to the open evening events we’re holding this May and June and find out what NMVC’s challenge is all about.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This will be a great opportunity to meet choir members and our music team, enjoy a free beer and discover how you can help NMVC reach its fundraising target for the Motor Neurone Disease charity.

Men wanted!

"All we’re asking for is just a short-term commitment this summer and autumn to learn up to five popular songs under the guidance of NMVC musical director, Stephen Bell and go on to perform them with the full NMVC at our annual concert in aid of MNDA on 28 October 2023.”

NMVC open evenings will be held on:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Tuesday, May 9 at 7pm at Towcestrians Sports Club, Greens Norton Rd, Towcester

- Tuesday, May 23 at 7pm at Old Northamptonians, Billing Road, Northampton

- Wednesday, June 7 at 7pm at Moulton Community Centre, Sandy Hill, Reedings, Northampton

To secure your place at the open evening of your choice, or if you’d like further information about NMVC’s fundraising challenge, contact NMVC recruitment co-ordinator Marc Bentley on 07999 942390 or [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Singing in a choir is great for your health with many benefits including reducing the risk of heart disease, improved breathing, a positive effect on your immune system plus the mental benefits gained through the wonderful camaraderie that can be enjoyed throughout the training and beyond.