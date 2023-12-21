Northamptonshire man's dream journey to Lapland made possible by residential care home support
and live on Freeview channel 276
Patrick Munce, 53, lives at Orchard View, a specialist residential home which supports people with learning disabilities. He had always wanted to visit Lapland to visit Santa, and the team from the home, which is part of Accomplish, set about helping him achieve his dream.
The trip took two years of careful planning and practice to make sure Patrick was fully prepared for the visit. He was supported to budget and save for his trip, how to plan his flights and accommodation and how to interact with people overseas as well as keep himself safe. Patrick was supported by the team to also practise going to the airport.
When the time came to fly out to Lapland, the experience was everything Patrick hoped it would be. Before taking off he met the cabin crew at Stanstead Airport which he very much enjoyed and once in Lapland he fulfilled his ultimate dream - meeting Santa and his reindeer, seeing the Northern Lights and taking walks through the snow-covered forests. He was supported during his visit by Katalin Perecsi, Support Worker from Orchard View.
Samira Osman, Manager at Orchard View, said: “We were delighted to see Patrick’s face light up with such joy and excitement and we’re so proud to have been part of helping make his dream come true. We hope the experience will stay with him forever.”
Patrick said: “The trip was magical and I would like to go again in five years’ time.”