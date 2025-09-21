Fantastic footage shows Northamptonshire Lancaster Bomber flypast - RAF give update on 2026 flying season
Footage shows a Lancaster Bomber soaring over Northamptonshire on September 21.
A video shows the aircraft performing a flypast at Sywell Classic: Pistons and Props at Sywell Aerodrome.
The BBC reports that the UK's last flying Lancaster bomber is to undergo months of maintenance meaning it will not feature in air displays in 2026.
An RAF spokesperson said the routine work would start "following the conclusion of the 2025 display season".
The history of the Lancaster Bomber
The Avro Lancaster is the most famous and successful RAF heavy bomber of World War Two.
It was designed by Roy Chadwick and his Avro team, with the prototype making its first flight in January 1941.
Six major companies built 7377 aircraft at ten factories on two continents. At the height of production, over 1,100,000 men and women were employed working for over 920 companies. There are only two airworthy Lancasters left in the world.