Lovable Ella came into the RSPCA’s care after her previous owners were unable to look after her.

At the time she was overweight and needed veterinary care - however a full health check showed that sadly she has a suspected cancerous liver.

The severity of the cancer led to vets developing a palliative treatment plan, which includes supplements to help support her liver function and regular blood tests to monitor her health.

Ella is looking for a new home

Cost options for this will be discussed with potential adopters.

But despite her health, Ella is comfortable and has a good quality of life.

Kate Whitehead, from RSPCA Northamptonshire branch, said: “It is incredibly sad that Ella has this illness; however she is such a loving dog who will really bring a lot of joy to a family.

“We understand that many people might be put off because Ella won’t be around for as long as a younger, healthier dog, but the time she has left will be incredibly special.

“She absolutely adores cuddles and is a lovely companion, she really is the sweetest girl. Ella enjoys playtime and has the sweetest personality.”

The branch is looking for a palliative home for Ella within Northamptonshire to live out the rest of her life.

She is best as the only dog in the home and she can live with children over the age of 10 years who are familiar with dogs.

“It’s really important that we find the right family for Ella,” Kate added. “This isn’t an easy ask and I’m sure it’ll be emotionally difficult for her adopters but we really hope that there’s someone out there who is willing to help her and show her love for the rest of her life, like all dogs deserve.”