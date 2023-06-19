News you can trust since 1897
Northamptonshire healthcare trust’s chief executive named in King's honours list

She will receive a CBE for her contribution to healthcare
By Matt HowlingContributor
Published 19th Jun 2023, 12:42 BST- 2 min read
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 12:42 BST

The chief executive of Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust and Leicestershire Partnership NHS Trust has been recognised in the King’s birthday honours list.

Angela Hillery will receive a CBE, the highest ranking Order of the British Empire award, other than a knighthood or damehood.

Angela, who earlier this year was named as the number one NHS chief executive in the country by the Health Service Journal (HSJ), has been recognised for her contribution to healthcare in Northamptonshire and Leicestershire.

Angela Hillery, Chief Executive of NHFT, has been named in the King's Birthday Honours ListAngela Hillery, Chief Executive of NHFT, has been named in the King's Birthday Honours List
She said: “This is a great honour for both myself and the trusts I am proud to lead. To receive this in the 75th year of the NHS is particularly special.

"It is testament to the amazing teams at LPT and NHFT, who step up and make a positive difference every day. I’m proud to continue to lead these organisations and to see the dedication our people have to collaborative working and providing outstanding care.”

Angela, who has worked in the NHS for more than 30 years, has led NHFT since 2013 and LPT since 2019.

During 2022, working with NHS Trusts across the East Midlands region, Angela led NHS support for independent mental healthcare provider St Andrew’s, helping them on their quality improvement journey. NHFT and LPT are lead providers for regional CAMHS (Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services) and adult eating disorder collaboratives, and a key part of the East Midlands Alliance for mental health and learning disabilities.

Angela began her career as a speech and language therapist, before holding a variety of leadership positions. In March 2023, she became only the second woman to take the top Health Service Journal (HSJ) chief executive officer spot.

