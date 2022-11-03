Northamptonshire golf tournament raises more than £68,000 for Ronald McDonald House Charities

McDonald’s franchisee Perry Akhtar has helped raise more than £68,000 for Ronald McDonald House Charities by organising an annual Northamptonshire golf tournament.

The event, which has been running for 13 years, sees Perry bring fellow franchisees and business stakeholders together for some friendly competition over a course of 18 holes.

The annual event, which took place at Whittlebury Park Golf and Country Club, saw 30 teams play 18 holes, and enjoy entertainment in the form of a raffle, auction and dinner.

Franchisee Perry Akhtar and Caroline Sinclair from Ronald McDonald House Oxford with crew from one of his restaurants

Everyone who took part was there to help raise funds for Ronald McDonald House Charities, which helps provide ‘home away from home’ accommodation for families of seriously ill children while in hospital.

Having exceeded last years’ total with a sum of £66,978.58, the total raised over the years has resulted in an impressive amount of more than £500,000 for Ronald McDonald House Charities.

The funds raised will go towards supporting families in the new Oxford Ronald McDonald House which opened in April 2020, as well as supporting the 13 existing Ronald McDonald Houses located across the country.

McDonald’s franchisee Perry Akhtar, who owns and operates 10 restaurants, said: “I want to thank everyone who supported, donated, and volunteered at the event.

"I am so proud that we were able to raise such a huge sum to support many more families in their most desperate times and it really shows the unstinting generosity of the local community.