Northamptonshire firm says innovative workspaces on the agenda for 2023
A business furniture and interior specialist firm which has provided more than one million furniture components to clients over nearly two decades has revealed its predictions for office trends in 2023
Northamptonshire-based Verve Workspace has worked on thousands of projects for commercial clients since it launched in 2004 and is often looked to for expert insights on which emerging office trends businesses should embrace.
Over the past few months, its management team has been assessing changes in current working practices and Verve has now revealed what office trends smart firms should consider investing in, in 2023.
Group managing director Steve Allan said: “We’re seeing a trend of companies aiming to get staff back into the office up to four days a week.
“The future for many companies is likely to be hybrid working – although most companies are keen to see the lion’s share within a workplace.
“Most companies are also aware that there may be tough times ahead, and so cohesiveness and productivity are key to making sure things are running efficiently.
“Companies know they need to be running overheads efficiently, not just in terms of physical premises – but also getting the most from staff.
“As a result, there’s much more focus on collaboration and on team spaces and places that encourage interaction.”
Verve’s top predictions for 2023 office trends include:
• Bespoke and reconfigurable meeting spaces and meeting pods – Verve Workspace’s discussions with clients in recent months have uncovered a growing fatigue with platforms like Zoom and Teams for internal meetings is driving the need for more face-to-face meetings• Smaller offices – some companies are choosing to downsize their offices so they can invest in making their workspaces more attractive to staff. Research released by University College London in 2021 also showed smaller open-plan offices with fewer desks help workers to feel more focused• Make a difference with acoustic solutions – the Financial Times recently highlighted the rise of the ‘quiet space’ as employers seek to manage the art and science of sound levels. Noise issues are cited as one of the main challenges people face in the office so finding solutions to reduce echo and general sound levels is becoming increasingly more important. In response, business interior specialists have come up with a range of answers, including screens, walls and ceilings which absorb acoustics as well as acoustic zones and work pods• Rise of the Zoom Room – according to earthweb during 2022 Zoom has had 350 million daily meeting participants. The video conferencing platform has become a key way for businesses to keep in touch with their clients so having a quiet and secluded place for online meetings is vital. Demountable phone booth structures are available to maintain flexibility or firms can easily partition off a section of their office. It’s a good idea to include acoustic panels to prevent sound from travelling and don’t forget to have a smart background for your videos• Individual work pods – as more people are returning to the office individual work pods are becoming increasingly popular with businesses as they don’t take up much space and allow for small private meetings or private working when needed.
Steve added: “The firms taking their environment seriously are making sure that the workspace is reflective of the needs to run a business with productivity, flexibility and staff being equipped to do their job to their best ability.”
For further information about Verve Workspace, visit https://www.verveworkspace.co.uk