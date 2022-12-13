Northamptonshire firm says innovative workspaces on the agenda for 2023

• Bespoke and reconfigurable meeting spaces and meeting pods – Verve Workspace’s discussions with clients in recent months have uncovered a growing fatigue with platforms like Zoom and Teams for internal meetings is driving the need for more face-to-face meetings• Smaller offices – some companies are choosing to downsize their offices so they can invest in making their workspaces more attractive to staff. Research released by University College London in 2021 also showed smaller open-plan offices with fewer desks help workers to feel more focused• Make a difference with acoustic solutions – the Financial Times recently highlighted the rise of the ‘quiet space’ as employers seek to manage the art and science of sound levels. Noise issues are cited as one of the main challenges people face in the office so finding solutions to reduce echo and general sound levels is becoming increasingly more important. In response, business interior specialists have come up with a range of answers, including screens, walls and ceilings which absorb acoustics as well as acoustic zones and work pods• Rise of the Zoom Room – according to earthweb during 2022 Zoom has had 350 million daily meeting participants. The video conferencing platform has become a key way for businesses to keep in touch with their clients so having a quiet and secluded place for online meetings is vital. Demountable phone booth structures are available to maintain flexibility or firms can easily partition off a section of their office. It’s a good idea to include acoustic panels to prevent sound from travelling and don’t forget to have a smart background for your videos• Individual work pods – as more people are returning to the office individual work pods are becoming increasingly popular with businesses as they don’t take up much space and allow for small private meetings or private working when needed.