Watch as thick smoke billows into the air from a shop fire in Northamptonshire, as the fire service advises locals to keep windows closed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dramatic footage shows thick smoke billowing from a Northampton store as firefighters work to extinguish the blaze.

In a statement, Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service said they are dealing with a fire at a store in St James Retail Park in Northampton, with no one believed to be injured as a result of the blaze.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “The smoke from this fire is blowing toward the town centre and people in the local area are advised to keep windows and doors shut until further notice.

Fire at St James Retail Park, Northampton, on May 31 2025. | TikTok / @adysale1

“Towcester Road is currently shut between the St Peter's Way roundabout and the Shell Garage roundabout whilst we deal with this incident.”

In a later statement, the service said: “We are getting lots of queries in relation to the fire at St James Retail Park regarding the safety of the pets at the store next to the Dunhelm building.

“We have made enquiries and can confirm that the store manager has made swift arrangements to move the animals to a place of safety away from the site. So hopefully they are all ok!

“We hope this reassures those who have contacted us to ascertain their welfare.”