Northamptonshire Federation of Disability Sport launches new platforms to support disabled people.
Northamptonshire Federation of Disability Sport (NFDS) helps people with disabilities, sensory impairments and/or mental health issues to get involved in sport/physical activity in the county. To make finding opportunities easier, the group have introduced some new communications platforms. The group is keen to support people with disabilities to get involved in physical activity – not only as participants but also as coaches and volunteers.
A new quarterly newsletter and information-sharing ‘Padlet’ platform has launched to share opportunities available. The Padlet is updated quarterly, view it here. People and organisations can add opportunities to be active for disabled people directly. Funding and training courses for the sector can also be added. A newsletter has also been created – Read it here.
Additionally, the NFDS community Facebook page is now live. Please support the page by tagging your ideas on ways disabled people can be active in the county.
In Northamptonshire, 40.8% of disabled people or those with long-term health conditions are inactive. In comparison, 22.5% of people with no disability or long-term health condition are inactive. NFDS acknowledges the imbalance by advocating for more opportunities for disabled people to be active. Additionally, the new communications platforms will raise awareness of the existing opportunities.
Some examples of opportunities currently on the Padlet include –
- Northampton Saints Walking Rugby
- SEND for Dad’s Activity Calendar
- YIP multi-disability club.
- Swimming sessions across North Northamptonshire.
Organisations offering ongoing activities for disabled people can add them to the Northamptonshire Sport Activity Finder for free.
Northamptonshire Sport also offers a Coach to Coach funding programme. The fund is for people looking to lead or support sports or physical activity sessions in Northamptonshire.
Couch to Coach aims to develop a more diverse workforce by up-skilling coaches from under-represented groups and increasing activity levels in priority target groups. The deadline for applications is Friday, 1st March, at 5 pm. Initial expressions of interest must arrive by 5 pm on Thursday the 29th of February. Find out more about Couch to Coach here.
For more information on NFDS, please contact Matthew Peleszok –[email protected]