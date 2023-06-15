Barratt Homes at Priors Hall Park and David Wilson Homes at Priors Hall Park are set to release the first properties for sale on Saturday, June 24.

The new developments by Barratt and David Wilson Homes, located on Park View, will provide homebuyers with an opportunity to purchase one of 236 properties.

A range of one to four-bedroom homes will be available.

A CGI Street Scene at Barratt Homes at Priors Hall Park

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The developments join an already established community that features a wide range of local amenities within walking distance, including the new District Centre which features a local supermarket, a café, dental practice, vets and more.

Families with children can rest assured with a nursery, primary school and secondary school all within a one-mile radius, as well as eight play areas on the development.

Alison Raine, sales director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Northampton, said: “We’re excited to be releasing our first new homes at Priors Hall Park on Saturday 24th June.

“The wider community here is already thriving, so we expect appointments with our sales advisers will be booked up quickly and recommend eager homebuyers to act soon to avoid disappointment.”

BN - A CGI Street Scene at Barratt Homes at Priors Hall Park

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The development is set among extensive woodland and parklands, with cycle paths and walking routes that provide easy and sustainable access to nearby Corby.

For more information visit the website at Barratt Homes at Priors Hall Park or David Wilson Homes at Priors Hall Park.