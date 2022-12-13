Northamptonshire counselling service urges people not to suffer in silence this National Grief Awareness Week

Gwyn Pritchard, one of the charity's long-standing trustees and experienced counsellor

As National Grief Awareness Week draws to a close, one of the charity's long-standing trustees and experienced counsellor, Gwyn Pritchard, offers his advice on managing grief over the festive season.

Gwyn said: "Although Christmas is, and should be, a happy family time, for those who lost someone close over the Covid-19 pandemic this Christmas may be tinged with sadness as they grieve the loss of their loved ones.

"The anniversary of Christmas, birthdays and other times when families come together is often when the feelings of loss are experienced more strongly."

The Manna House Trust offers this advice:

• Firstly, don’t be hard on yourself. While you may expect to feel happy because it’s Christmas, it is perfectly ok and natural to feel occasionally sad and perhaps even cry as you remember your loss.

• Talk to others about how you are feeling and share positive and precious memories of your departed loved one. There may be a temptation to hide your true feelings because you don’t want to spoil Christmas for others, but if you are experiencing grief others in the family may be also. We do not bury our emotions dead but alive, and they still affect us unconsciously.

• Don’t isolate yourself but try and do normal things such as meeting others, phoning a family member or friend, going for a walk, watching tv etc.

• Having a drink is a normal part of the Christmas celebrations, but don’t be tempted to use alcohol to medicate your feelings of grief and loss. Although alcohol makes some individuals feel merry in the short term it is a is a depressant and can become addictive.

Gwyn added: "Please be aware of family members, friends, neighbours who may be showing signs of grieving.

“Don’t be tempted to tell them to ‘pull themselves together’ or similar but be a good listener and allow them to talk and express their feelings. Where appropriate offer a hug."

