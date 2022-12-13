Northamptonshire business brings Christmas joy for Wilby Primary School pupils

Pictured from left to right: Stacey Groom and Estelle Douglas from Matthew Oliver Windows & Doors with pupils at Wilby CE Primary School.

Big-hearted business Matthew Oliver Windows & Doors, based in Hannington, wanted to treat children at a Northants school to a digital pantomime prize that all classmates could enjoy.

The long-established company staged a competition on social media and invited people to nominate a school to have the chance to win the festive prize package, which included a virtual pantomime performance of Jack and the Beanstalk by Eva Long Productions.

The Christmas competition proved popular with numerous nominated county schools in the frame for the pantomime prize with Wilby CE Primary School announced as the winners of the virtual pantomime performance.

Lisa Pearce, headteacher at the winning school, said: “It was amazing news to hear we had won.

"Thank you so much to everyone at the Matthew Oliver team, the children loved watching the pantomime and it got them in the mood for our Christmas Fair.”

Estelle Douglas, office manager at Matthew Oliver Windows & Doors, who visited the winning school to meet pupils with colleague Stacey Groom, said: “It was wonderful to meet the children at the school.

"We took along some hampers of tasty festive treats for them to enjoy while they were watching the pantomime performance.

“We are a Northamptonshire company and all our customers are based in the county so it’s important for us to be able to give something back to the community.

