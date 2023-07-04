Northamptonshire Bonsai Society puts on display at Weston Favell Open Gardens
Northamptonshire Bonsai Society put on a display at Weston Favell Open Gardens.
There were trees exhibited from just a few months old to 40-years-old and all ages inbetween.
It demonstrated that Bonsai can be created quickly and cheaply and even free when you collect acorns from any oak tree.
In fact the 18-month old ‘oak forest’ was a very popular exhibit.
Northamptonshire Bonsai Society meet each month in Weston Favell Parish Hall and welcome new members.
It is a friendly society with members of all levels of experience and always happy to help and advise new members to the hobby.
For more details visit www.NorthamptonshireBonsaiSociety.co.uk.