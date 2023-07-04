Northamptonshire Bonsai Society puts on display at Weston Favell Open Gardens

Northamptonshire Bonsai Society put on a display at Weston Favell Open Gardens.

There were trees exhibited from just a few months old to 40-years-old and all ages inbetween.

It demonstrated that Bonsai can be created quickly and cheaply and even free when you collect acorns from any oak tree.

Bonsai display

In fact the 18-month old ‘oak forest’ was a very popular exhibit.

Northamptonshire Bonsai Society meet each month in Weston Favell Parish Hall and welcome new members.

It is a friendly society with members of all levels of experience and always happy to help and advise new members to the hobby.

For more details visit www.NorthamptonshireBonsaiSociety.co.uk.

Bonsai display