Northamptonshire based skincare business now offering facials and skin training

A county based skincare business is now offering facials and skin training.

Founder of Bedew Skin, Rachael Robertson said: “My background includes eight years in private healthcare and NHS hospitals working alongside consultants and GPs to build their practice through education, alongside my years of experience as a practicing facialist and clinical research analyst in wound care.

“The reason we have started offering facials is because when we go for a facial the products used are rarely those we can buy and take home with us to get that continuity and consistency whereas with Bedew Skin Facials you can buy the products used after, making it a great option for those with skin that’s easily unsettled by changing products.

"So many Bedew customers are now in a safe space with their products and now they can have facials too without the worry of undoing all the work they’ve put in.

The addition of pro treatments, tools, massage and additional therapies like LED, ultrasound, cryotherapy and water dermabrasion gives it the extra push.”

Customers can choose from the below Facial Menu (treatments take place in Bedew Skin clinic in Corby):

Your 45-minute skin pick me up – Deep double cleanse and instant enzyme peel with steam. Velus hair removal (optional) and a deep pore cleanse with the ultrasonic scrubber. Mask with scalp stimulation (oil optional) and a hand, arm, neck and shoulder massage. Followed by serums, moisturiser and SPF.

This includes everything in the Bedew Signature Facial but with an additional choice of IPL, Microneedling, Chemical Peel, or Nano-Needling.

Rachael is also offering Skin Training courses (from £400), which includes, Professional Ethnics and Standards Of Practice, Anatomy of the Skin, The Lymphatic System, Skin Analysis, Treatment Protocol, Aftercare, Equipment List & PPE, and more.

Training and Facials can be booked online at bedewskin.co.uk

