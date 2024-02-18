Northampton writer opens first national tour of his new play at Royal & Derngate

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Northampton based writer and comedian Lou Chawneris taking his first full length play out on tour across the UK, kicking things off at Royal & Derngate at the end of the month.

"Bert’s House", inspired loosely by Chawner’s own experience of working in a Bed & Breakfast, is set in a guest house by the sea-side - which would be owner Bert’s paradise, if it weren’t for all the guests. With a mysterious new employee to manage, the suspicious Robinsons checking in, and the awful Mr Stevens to deal with, plus his secret love for co-worker Emily, Bert has a lot on his plate. But you’ll have to come along to see the show to find out how that goes, as the cast are keeping tight lipped about the plot – other than describing it as “Ayckbourn but really sweary!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chawner, who has lived in Northamptonshire for two decades, has trod the boards with local community theatre groups since 2016, including Duston Players and Masque Theatre, and Royal & Derngate’s Actors Company, alongside many years of performing stand up comedy across the UK. In 2022, he staged the first act of "Bert's House"at Royal & Derngate’s annual GenFest new works festival – and sold out the performance, with a waiting list for returns.

Lou in rehearsals for Bert's House

“To hear a packed out audience in Royal & Derngate’s Underground studio laughing, and genuinely feeling for the characters, made me realise that " B ert’s House" properly had legs – and it needed a life after the scratch performance.”

With Director Dan McGarry at the helm, the pair began to audition for the tour – with over 700 applicants applying for roles in the show.

“We had such a great cast for the scratch performance, so I was glad to bring Scott Bradley (as Mr Stevens)Gemma Boaden (as Vanessa) and Taresh Solanki (as Michael) back for the tour, but also to find Lisa Ronaghan (as Emily), and Isla Fleury (as Jane), plus an amazing understudy in Shady Murphy – who have all brought new things to the characters. They’re all such natural comics and great improvisers – rehearsals have been a laugh a minute! And I think it’s brilliant that most of the cast and creative team are Northampton based.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Opening the tour on the Royal stage has been a real ‘pinch me’ moment for Chawner – having performed on there with Royal & Derngate’s Actors Company in Caucasian Chalk Circle, and as part of Dan McGarry’s Writing Doesn’t Have To Be Lonely showcases in the past.

“It hits different when it’s your own words being performed up there.”

So what’s next for "Bert’s House"? “It would work so well as a sitcom – that would be the dream. And I’d bring the whole team with me!”

Tickets for the two performances at Royal & Derngate are flying out, and the tour continues to Corby and Rugby, as well as further afield to Colchester, Salford and Birmingham across March.

Royal & Derngate: Thu 29 Feb & Fri 1 Mar 7.30pm

The Core at Corby Cube: Thu 7 & Fri 8 Mar 8pm

Macready Theatre, Rugby: Sat 9 Mar 7.30pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Find out more by following On The Shore Productions on social media - @ontheshoreproductions and book your tickets by visiting linktr.ee/ontheshore