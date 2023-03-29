Northampton Saints Foundation staff put their heart and sole into marathon effort for region’s young people

A team of employees from Northampton Saints Foundation will be joined by members of their families as they take part in the TCS Virtual London Marathon to raise money to support young people across Northamptonshire and beyond.

Staff from the foundation, which helps young people develop new skills and build positive futures through their social inclusion and education programmes, will take part in the event on April 23, which will see them walk 26.2 miles from Glebe Farm School in Milton Keynes to Old Northamptonians RFC in Northampton.

The school and rugby ground both host the foundation’s Engage programme, which supports disengaged young people from mainstream education to regain control of their academic pathway.

The team at Northampton Saints Foundation are preparing to walk 26.2 miles as part of the TCS Virtual London Marathon

Catherine Deans, managing director at Northampton Saints Foundation, said: “Walking the distance of a marathon is a daunting task which we aim to complete in around eight hours.

"It’s not going to be easy and everyone taking part has a different level of fitness from beginner to moderate.

“We thread the power of sport and the values of rugby throughout everything we do at the foundation and this challenge will be no different.

"Every day, we see how our social inclusion and education programmes change the lives of young people and that will be our biggest motivation on the day.

“We hope to inspire our young people by completing this challenge to show that with determination, self-discipline and commitment, great things can be achieved.

"We will also be cheering the individuals who have signed up to run in aid of the foundation, who will also be taking part on the historic day.”

The team, which aims to raise £5,000, a poignant number as this year the foundation celebrates its fifth anniversary this year, will be posting updates on social media throughout the day.