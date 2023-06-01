Northampton Neurorehabilitation Group shortlisted for the ‘Stars of Social Care Awards’

The Oakleaf Group in Northampton has been shortlisted as a finalist for the ‘Stars of Social Care Awards’ in the Complex Care Award category.

The Oakleaf Group has been providing neurorehabilitation and specialist care since 2004, during which time the service has grown significantly.

Today, their services support more than 100 people with acquired or traumatic brain injury.

The winners will be announced later this month

Oakleaf has a special focus on nursing needs in meeting ongoing physical health care needs, managing chronic illness and enhancing quality of life.

The group supports people with acquired brain injuries, traumatic brain injuries, strokes, cognitive and physical disabilities following a neurological condition, as well as progressive neurological conditions including dementia.

The ‘Stars of Social Care’ awards is a national event that celebrates and recognises the very best within the Health and Social Care sector and all of the entries for the shortlisted finalists will be reviewed and judged by a panel of expert judges with a wealth of knowledge and experience in the Health & Social Care sector.

The winners will be announced at the inaugural Stars of Social Care Awards, hosted by ITV’s This Morning presenter Josie Gibson, on June 17 at the London Marriott Hotel in Regents Park.

Speaking on behalf of the team at Oakleaf, Kathy Swannell (Operations & Clinical Director of Services) said: “We are delighted to have been shortlisted for this award.

"The team at Oakleaf work tirelessly to deliver unique rehabilitation programmes to our residents and are dedicated to ensuring that their interdisciplinary approach focuses on the resident’s physical, medical, cognitive and social needs.