A Northampton man was taken to hospital after a collision with an unsupervised provisional driver.

The incident happened in Grendon Road, Earls Barton close to the A45 on Sunday (February 5) evening.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “This was a two-vehicle road traffic collision which occurred at about 6pm on Sunday, near Ecton Lakes.

The collision happened in Earls Barton on Sunday (February 5). Photo: Northants Road Policing Team.

“A silver Toyota Aygo was in collision with a red Hyundai, which was travelling south on Grendon Road as it crossed the bridge.

“The driver of the Hyundai – a 20-year-old man from Northampton was injured and taken to Northampton General Hospital. It’s not believed to be life-changing or threatening.

“The driver of the Toyota Aygo – a 29-year-old man from Nottingham – has been reported for careless driving and driving not in accordance with his licence. He holds a provisional licence and was driving unsupervised.”