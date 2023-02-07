Northampton man taken to hospital after collision with unsupervised provisional driver in Earls Barton
Injuries are not believed to be life-threatening
A Northampton man was taken to hospital after a collision with an unsupervised provisional driver.
The incident happened in Grendon Road, Earls Barton close to the A45 on Sunday (February 5) evening.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “This was a two-vehicle road traffic collision which occurred at about 6pm on Sunday, near Ecton Lakes.
“A silver Toyota Aygo was in collision with a red Hyundai, which was travelling south on Grendon Road as it crossed the bridge.
“The driver of the Hyundai – a 20-year-old man from Northampton was injured and taken to Northampton General Hospital. It’s not believed to be life-changing or threatening.
“The driver of the Toyota Aygo – a 29-year-old man from Nottingham – has been reported for careless driving and driving not in accordance with his licence. He holds a provisional licence and was driving unsupervised.”
When someone is reported for an offence, they receive a written order to answer allegations in court.