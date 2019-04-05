Northampton fraudster wanted on recall to prison

A Northampton man who failed to comply with the terms of his release is being recalled to prison.

Police are appealing for the public’s help in tracing James Delaney, 38, of Dorset Gardens, Kingsthorpe.

He was jailed in 2016 for a number of fraud offences and has since been released on licence. However, he has failed to reside at his approved premises, a condition of his release, and as a result is wanted on recall to prison.

Anyone who has seen Delaney or who may know where he is can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.