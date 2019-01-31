Northampton court no-show Paula wanted over public order offence

Officers have made an appeal for help in tracing the whereabouts of Paula Totoi, who is wanted by Northamptonshire Police.

Totoi, aged 42, formerly of Moat Place, near Grafton Street, Northampton, is wanted on a warrant for failing to appear at court, where she was to face a charge of committing a public order offence.

An incident occurred in July, 2018, in Northampton town centre where an altercation happened between two women, Northamptonshire Police said today.

Anyone with any information relating to her whereabouts can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.