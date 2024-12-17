Northampton care home welcomes The Bee Hive and Horti Hub

The Bee Hive and Horti Hub, Northampton, held a pop up Christmas shop selling a selection of handmade crafts and Christmas gifts at our Brampton View Care Home were a delight to host.

The students arrived at the home all very excited, dressed in their Christmas jumpers and in good festive cheer singing to Christmas songs. The students all worked well together setting up their first pop up shop and were soon interacting with residents, staff and visitors and selling goods, learning cash handling and use of the card machine. Brampton View hospitality team ensured the students were well fed, from homemade Christmas mince pies, freshly prepared lunch which was followed by homemade sticky toffee pudding. One of the students said “This was better that the lunch at School, we should have the chef at our School”.

Brampton View is in support of local initiatives like the Bee Hive & Horti Hub, who are the sixth form vocational provision for Northgate Academy Trust for young people with learning difficulties and provides students with first hand real-life experience of working. Through working in the community Louise Ramage, Home Service Advisor for the Care Home and Jamie Norris, Employability Manager for The Bee Hive have come together in planning and looking at future projects which will allow the students more real-life experience and providing life enrichment to the residents at the home.

General Manager, Mo Masedi said, “Our residents and staff were overwhelmed with the array beautiful handcrafted items that the students brough to sell from The Bee Hive and Horti Hub. We do our best to provide a wide range of events that allow our residents have a home shopping experience at Brampton View Care Home as part of the lifestyle enrichment programme for residents”.

The Bee Hive and Horti Hub brought a selection of handmade items to sell at Brampton View care home

This sort of event is made possible through our close links with local schools, colleges and nurseries. Intergenerational activities are a cornerstone of our life enrichment program.

-Ends-

For more information please contact Motshodiemang Masedi, General Manager at Brampton View Care Home on 01604 321584 or [email protected]