Nominate Northamptonshire’s unsung heroes for Coronation Champions Awards

People across Northamptonshire are being urged to nominate the county’s exceptional volunteers for recognition as part of the national Coronation Champions Awards.

The initiative has been organised by Royal Voluntary Service as part of celebrations for King Charles’ coronation, to acknowledge unsung heroes across the UK.

Supported by Her Majesty The Queen Consort, the awards will see 500 Coronation Champions who go the extra mile in their communities announced before the Coronation on Saturday, May 6.

Lord Lt of Northamptonshire James Saunders Watson

HM Lord-Lieutenant of Northamptonshire, James Saunders Watson, the King’s personal representative in the county, has urged people across the area to nominate their community champions.

He said: “This wonderful initiative gives us the chance to recognise the amazing volunteers in our county and the vital roles they play in our community.

“The process is very quick, simple and online. If you know someone who deserves to be honoured in this way please nominate them, so that the country can hear about their efforts as part of the coronation celebrations.”

As well as commending outstanding volunteers from all communities, the awards aim to inspire others to explore what volunteering has to offer.

There are eight categories, ranging from volunteering in health or animal welfare, to supporting the environment or sports and heritage.

Anyone can nominate a volunteer they know for an award.

Judges will also be on the lookout to celebrate rising stars as Young Coronation Champions (aged 14 to 18).

Launching the awards, Her Majesty, The Queen Consort, a passionate and long-standing advocate of volunteering, said: “I am delighted to be launching the Coronation Champions Awards with the Royal Voluntary Service, to shine a light on the herculean efforts of our nation’s volunteers.

“Up and down the country, millions of unsung heroes are contributing to their local communities, giving generously of their time and their talents to enhance the lives of others.

“If you know a volunteer who is making a difference, please be sure to share their story. We would love to hear about them.”

To nominate your Coronation Champion visit www.royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk/coronation-champions-awards.