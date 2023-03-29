Nigel's daily dip in the river at Denford for Cancer Research's Cold Water Challenge

Family and community man, Nigel Ogden, 59, is bravely taking on the Cancer Research Cold Water Challenge.

It comes after Nigel's wife Pat received a devastating diagnosis of Stage 3 ovarian cancer in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nigel set himself the tough challenge of submerging himself in cold water for every day in March.

Nigel Ogden undertakes the Cold Water Challenge for Cancer Research

The duration of his daily dip is determined by the date of the month.

Therefore on the last day of the challenge (March 31) Nigel will spend 31 minuets in the cold river.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nigel set himself an original target of £250 but with the support of family, friends, the local community and local businesses, he has raised more than £4,700.

Throughout the month of March, Nigel has been joined in the river at Denford and on the river bank by family and friends alike who have all completed a range of durations to support him.

Nigel Ogden undertakes the Cold Water Challenge for Cancer Research

Not forgetting the local wildlife who swim past him daily.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nigel and the supporters have been faced with all types of weather conditions from sun, wind, rain and snow.

But this hasn't dampened anyone's spirits and Nigel has powered on.

While weekends have seen an array of supporters, sometimes as many as 10 in the river, Nigel has had the constant support of his close friend, Paul Guest and expertise from Gary Chambers an avid supporter of cold water and the benefits for mental health and well-being.

Nigel Ogden undertakes the Cold Water Challenge for Cancer Research

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nigel has worn a different woolly hat for each day of the challenge, with some supporting local businesses including their logos in exchange for a donation.

Nigel has been documenting his journey on his Facebook and Fundraising page everyday.

On Sunday, March 26, Nigel was presented with the Raunds Town Council Civic Award for his work at Raunds Town Cricket Club for more than 30 years and his recent fundraising efforts.

On Nigel's last day in the river on Friday he is hoping to have many past faces joining him in the river again and also on the bank offering support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nigel Ogden undertakes the Cold Water Challenge for Cancer Research

Nigel has friends joining him in Cyprus via Facetime taking on the challenge in their pool, even though it will be much warmer over there!

A spokesman said: “We are all immensely proud of Nigel and the money he has raised and delighted that Pat is now in remission with sincere gratitude going to the amazing work of the team at Northampton General Hospital.”

To make a donation go to Nigel’s fundraising page.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad