New Perspectives bring play Model Village with local community participation to Northants

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Residents of Northamptonshire are invited to speak up in upcoming play Model Village.

Written by Anita Sullivan and directed by Angharad Jones, the national tour is running from October 18 until November 25, including performances at Geddington Village Hall on Friday, November 3 and The Stahl Theatre, Oundle on Thursday, November 23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A subversive satire with a hint of surrealism, the new comedy from New Perspectives sees the miniature residents of a model village rebel against plans from a radical urban artist to update their charming 1930s landscape.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Model Village is a playful new comedy by New Perspectives

With the village in decline and visitor numbers low, the model-makers hope an update will put the attraction back on the tourist map.

But they are brought eye-to-eye at a grassroots level with the residents of the waist-high houses who want to return to the halcyon days, and they must learn to collaborate across the divide.

Model Village is the story of a community hankering for an idyllic past, asking if it’s possible to restore it or whether to embrace a bold new future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the end, the audience will vote to decide on what the outcome will be.

The play will also feature voices from local communities discussing what it is like to live in a village and local choirs and singing groups have been invited to learn a Model Village song for the play.

East Midland’s based New Perspectives are celebrating their 50th anniversaryand with a strong rural core, they are starting their anniversary season by getting to know rural communities better through touring Model Village to arts venues and village halls.

Writer Anita Sullivan said: “I grew up in a rural community and first encountered theatre in the village hall. I’m delighted to be turning that full circle with Model Village.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s written with heart and playfulness. What is a model village today? What do the little people want? I hope you’ll sing along, vote for the village you want to see.”

Director Angharard Jones said: “Model Village is unique, fantastical play that sees two worlds collide.

"It speaks to the idea of change, progress, tolerance, and rebellion asking us to examine where the power in communities’ lies and how different factions of society can co- exist as one.

"Anita has crafted a brilliant and thoughtful script that traverses across realities whilst remaining relatable and recognisable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Model Village is full of surprises, humour and quirk with a hint of the absurd and is a joyful challenge to direct.