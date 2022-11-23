Residents of Broughton and Little Cransley have been making good use of the recently installed outdoor gym equipment at the village hall.

The project was a response to the post-Covid focus on the health and well-being of residents and providing free access to exercise for villagers of all ages.

The new equipment is thanks to a collaboration between Broughton Parish Council, North Northamptonshire Council and the Village Hall Management Committee, with all three helping to fund the project.

Nothing like exercising in the great outdoors!

Clive Gresham, chairman of the village hall, said: “Many more people started using the playing fields for exercise and well-being during the pandemic and we were keen to see that continue – the gym is a perfect addition and allows young and old to get out in the fresh air and exercise at their own pace.”

Pat Scouse, chairman of the parish council, said: “We were delighted to support this project.

"Looking after our residents is very important to us and this was a great way to contribute to the health and well-being of the community.”

Cllr Matt Binley, North Northamptonshire Council’s executive member for housing, communities and levelling up, said: “The project at Broughton was a good fit for our community grant scheme and met the council’s objectives in encouraging the community’s well-being while improving the opportunity for everyone to take some more exercise.

