New on-site vet surgery for Little Irchester rescue and re-homing centre

A charity which rescues and re-homes hundreds of animals every year now has its own vet surgery on-site.

The facilities at Animals In Need have just been boosted by the addition of a purpose-built vet surgery.

It means they will be able to carry out many more operations and treatments at the site, saving them both time and money which can be put to better uses.

Annie Marriott from the rescue and re-homing centre in Little Irchester said: “We have our own purpose-built vet surgery including x-ray facilities so all the neutering, vaccinations, consultations and even orthopaedic surgery can now be carried out on-site.

“It saves me so much time because I’m not forever running back and forth from the vet practices and saves the animals all the stress of being transported, and of course the most major part is it saves Animals In Need thousands of pounds.

“We recently had Casper’s cruciate ligament repaired and Coco had a femoral head and neck excision, both big orthopaedic operations.

“We had been quoted £5,000 to have this done in practice but a locum orthopaedic surgeon carried the operations out here for just £400 - a massive saving on those two operations alone.”

And while it wasn’t cheap to get the new facilities installed, Annie is very proud of what they have achieved and can now offer to animals who come into their care.

She said: “It cost thousands but Support Adoption for Pets kindly donated a lot towards it and we fundraised like crazy to raise the rest.”

The surgery is already being well used, but any registered vets and nurses who would like to go along and offer some volunteer time can get in touch by calling 01933 278080 or clicking here for more details.