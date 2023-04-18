News you can trust since 1897
New mortgage expert at Corby estate agency Belvoir

“Savannah brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to our dedicated team”

By Molly WilsonContributor
Published 18th Apr 2023, 12:28 BST- 1 min read

A Corby estate agent has welcomed a new mortgage and protection advisor to strengthen the in-house financial advice service it offers.

Belvoir have been working with mortgage broker LionHart to provide a resident mortgage solutions specialist in their George Street base for the past six months.

And now LionHart’s Savannah Banks-Gould will be offering face-to-face, telephone or video call appointments to all Belvoir customers.

Savannah Banks-Gould, mortgage advisorSavannah Banks-Gould, mortgage advisor
Savannah Banks-Gould, mortgage advisor
She has a real passion for customer service and relishes the chance to help someone through the mortgage journey from start to finish.

Mother-of-one Savannah has worked in the mortgage industry for more than eight years, having started from an administrative role and worked up through the ranks to achieve her goal of becoming a broker.

Savannah is experienced through all parts of the mortgage process and uses her knowledge and understanding effectively, daily.

Belvoir Corby managing director Bobby Singh Braich said: “Savannah brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to our dedicated team and having her on board adds a really useful element to our service.

"She works hard to make homebuyers’ dreams a reality and we are delighted to be able provide such a fantastic service to our clients.

"Feel free to drop into our office on George Street to ask for advice or book an appointment.”

For more information on Belvoir, visit www.belvoir.co.uk/offices/corby/ or call 01536 261666.

