New grants scheme launched for food-based community projects in north Northants

A new pot of funding is now open for applications - all part of a programme helping people and communities in north Northamptonshire to grow, cook and eat healthily.

Grow, Cook, Eat - funded by Public Health Northamptonshire and managed by the team from Groundwork Northamptonshire – is a two-year programme focused on improving people’s physical and mental health and supporting people and community groups to grow their own food, as well as cook and eat more healthily.

A key part of the programme is the launch of this new pot of ‘Seed Funding’, with community driven projects with a focus on growing, cooking and eating invited to apply for grants of £300 up to £5,000.

Freyja with a Green Patch veg box

Kate Williams, chief executive of Groundwork Northamptonshire, said: “We are encouraging applications from any community groups or not-for-profits across North Northamptonshire that share the Grow, Cook, Eat ethos – which is all about expanding cooking confidence and skills, tackling obesity, giving people access to green spaces and revitalising communities.

“Grow, Cook, Eat is all about talking, exploring and understanding what is stopping people from growing their own food and eating healthily and identifying the barriers that people currently have when it comes to healthy eating.

"We want to empower people to find realistic and practical ways of overcoming them and these grants are just one way we are doing this."

Applications should be submitted by the second Friday of every money, with panel review meetings taking place on the last Thursday of every month.

Groundwork Northamptonshire, committed to inclusivity, is encouraging applicants to apply by any means they feel best captures their project’s aims, vision and impact – by video, word document, presentation or poster.

Freyja Davis, Project Co-ordinator of Grow, Cook, Eat, added: “Please do not let the application process be a barrier in any way. I am here to help so if you have questions or want any support get in touch."

For eligibility and application details visit https://www.groundwork.org.uk/northamptonshire/growcookeat/

