New family homes at Bertone Gardens development in Barton Seagrave ready to reserve

Housebuilder Barratt Homes is highlighting its properties at its Bertone Gardens development in Barton Seagrave with families in mind.

The Sulgrave Street site has proven to be very popular with househunters and is the perfect place for families to find their dream new home.

Situated on the rural edge of Hanwood Park, a new neighbourhood, Bertone Gardens offers residents the chance to explore extensive parkland as well as a variety of cycle lanes and footpaths.

The five bedroom Warwick show home at Bertone Gardens

Families with children can rest assured with Ofsted-rated good schools on the doorstep, including Hayfield Cross C of E Primary School.

With many people choosing to have a better work-life balance by adopting a hybrid style of working, Bertone Gardens offers commuters direct links as well as peace and tranquility at home.

Will Phair, sales director at Barratt Homes Cambridgeshire, said: “Bertone Gardens at Hanwood Park is bringing a whole new vibrant community to Barton Seagrave.

"We’re excited to be offering a selection of homes that are perfectly suited to a wide range of people, including growing families looking for their dream home.”

Hanwood Park will provide more than 280 acres of green open space, play areas, a sports pavilion and pitches, shops, healthcare facilities and new schools all within walking distance.

Prospective buyers can also take advantage of a number of different schemes and offers tailored to suit them, including Barratt Homes’ Part Exchange Guarantee scheme.

This sees the developer becoming a guaranteed buyer for the home buyer’s existing property, eliminating any estate agency fees.

If Barratt then sell the property for above the agreed offer, the home buyers receive all of the profit.