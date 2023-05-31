New creative industry expo for Corby kicks off this Friday and everyone is invited

Got a passion for film, music, theatre, publishing or any other of the creative industries? Then read on!

If you would love to work in film, music, theatre, publishing or any other creative industry - or if you are already working in one but want to network with other local professionals - then head to Corby on Friday for an opportunity to meet and mingle with some of the best in the field.

This free event is being held in partnership with the Core at Corby Cube. Whatever your creative interests, you are invited to drop in and be a part of the action on Friday 2nd June between midday and 3pm - with opportunities for one-on-one chats with industry professionals about their career and your future plans, as well as talks and short film screenings, including Screen Northants' multi-award-winning film 'The Operator'.

Join Northampton Film Festival inside the Core theatre itself for the Creative Industry Expo

Exhibitors at the event include local music project 'Project M'; CARRIER-media lighting for Film and Television; Northamptonshire Music and Performing Arts Trust (NMPAT); Fighting Spirit Film Festival; community-led arts programme Made With Many; musician Sarah Adams; author Julia Thorley who has also worked in Publishing; journalist Natalie Bloomer and of course Northampton Film Festival and the Core Theatre.

The event is being held in The Core Theatre itself inside the Corby Cube on George Street Corby.

Sign up for free tickets here https://northamptonfilmfestival.eventive.org/schedule/6446c15344c6d800991d7c40

Northampton Film Festival are also holding two other free Film Industry information events this week: Wellingborough Library on Saturday 3rd June and Weston Favell Shopping Centre on Sunday 4th June, thanks to the support of Northamptonshire Community Foundation.

They'll be joined by Fighting Spirit Film Festival whose co-founder is based in Northants

More information on these events can be found here https://northamptonfilmfestival.eventive.org/schedule