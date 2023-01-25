The Northamptonshire-based Motor Neurone Disease Association has welcomed a new CEO.

Tanya Curry is set to lead the team working for those living with and affected by motor neurone disease (MND).

An experienced third sector leader, Tanya has a background in healthcare, having begun her career as a registered nurse.

The MND association's new CEO - Tanya Curry

She has since held a variety of clinical leadership positions, and brings more than 12 years of chief executive experience to her new role.

Tanya said: “I began my career as a nurse and specialised in palliative care.

"By joining the MND Association I feel I am going back to my roots, working with a community I care about deeply.”

After nearly a decade as the chief executive officer of an independent hospice, Tanya developed her skills and knowledge further working in interim leadership roles with charities including Sue Ryder, Teenage Cancer Trust, The Ramblers and most recently at Impetus.

She joins the MND Association, in Moulton Park, Northampton as the organisation approaches the year anniversary of launching its Promises to the MND community, replacing the previous chief executive officer Sally Light, who stepped down after a decade at the helm.

Tanya said: “The association is in a really strong position financially and awareness of motor neurone disease is better than it has ever been.

"I am excited to be able to use my skills to lead the organisation on the next stage of its journey.

“I’ll be working with the team here to build on what we already do really well, and extend our reach, influence and impact to benefit all those people who are affected by MND now and, sadly, will be in the future.”

The association’s chairman of trustees Usman Khan said: “Tanya is a highly experienced leader, and throughout the recruitment process, we were impressed with her passion for the association and our work.

"We are looking forward to working with Tanya to drive the delivery of the Promises we made to the MND community at the start of 2022.”

