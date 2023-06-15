Tilia Homes Eastern welcomed some very special guests to the recent launch of its new Forge Place development.

Pupils from Stanton Cross Primary School joined members of the Forge Place development team, senior management, subcontractors and interior designers to celebrate the launch of the 81-home development and show home and view home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To mark the occasion, the housebuilder made a £250 contribution towards the Stanton Cross Primary School library fund, to support the school’s already strong English, science, technology and mathematics curriculum.

New 81-home development opens doors in Wellingborough

Forge Place will see a selection of one-bedroom apartments and houses, as well as two to four-bedroom properties to suit the growing demand for homes from all buyers in the market in this location.

As part of the plans, Tilia Homes will build three-bedroom houses, which are designed as accessible and adaptable dwellings, much like lifetime homes.

The homebuilder has also pledged financial provisions to support the Community Trust Fund.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gareth Jacob, regional managing director for Tilia Homes Eastern, said: “It was our pleasure to welcome pupils from Stanton Cross Primary School to do us the honour of cutting the ribbon at Forge Place.

"This sense of community coming together and working together to meet the growing demand for housing is the true sense of what we aim for at Tilia Homes and it makes me proud to see all our teams’ hard work come to fruition.

“What’s more we understand how proud people are to call Forge Place home, which is why the design of our home draws inspiration from the local landscape with design elements incorporated into the design and materials of the properties, while the apartments and town house properties bring a contemporary feel to the entrance of the development.”

Tilia Homes promises it has something for every buyer on the property ladder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gareth added: “We understand that we’re building more than just properties in Wellingborough, but a real community where people can make memories and start the next chapter of their lives, which is why we place a great emphasis on investing in the areas in which we build and we look forward to seeing people start the next chapter of their lives at Forge Pace over the coming months.”