Music at the Museum supports Wellingborough Walks campaign

The packed audience was treated to a medley of different songs
By Julie RobinsonContributor
Published 17th Jul 2023, 15:46 BST- 1 min read

A large audience was treated to a first class performance at Wellingborough’s museum, presented by Jonathan Reynolds, in support of the Wellingborough Walks Action Group on Saturday (July 15).

The performance included a medley of different songs from shows ranging from Elvis, The Carpenters, The Museum Song from Barnum and finishing off with a rousing Master of the House from Les Miserables.

Six fabulous vocalists generously donated their talent and time in support of the Wellingborough Walks Action Group's ongoing legal challenge to save further felling of the heritage lime tree avenue in London Road near the Embankment. A total of 16 trees have so far been felled with more under threat as part of the route 4 Stanton Cross development.

Music At The Museum produced by Jonathan ReynoldsMusic At The Museum produced by Jonathan Reynolds
Jonathan Reynolds produced the musical evening, which featured Anita Walker, Claire Desborough, Elisabeth Page, Johnathan Reynolds, Neil Richardson and John Simpson.

The same vocalists are due to perform at the Songs and Scones event on Sunday, July 30, at Great Doddington Memorial Hall for which tickets are now available.

