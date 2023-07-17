Music at the Museum supports Wellingborough Walks campaign

A large audience was treated to a first class performance at Wellingborough’s museum, presented by Jonathan Reynolds, in support of the Wellingborough Walks Action Group on Saturday (July 15).

The performance included a medley of different songs from shows ranging from Elvis, The Carpenters, The Museum Song from Barnum and finishing off with a rousing Master of the House from Les Miserables.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Six fabulous vocalists generously donated their talent and time in support of the Wellingborough Walks Action Group's ongoing legal challenge to save further felling of the heritage lime tree avenue in London Road near the Embankment. A total of 16 trees have so far been felled with more under threat as part of the route 4 Stanton Cross development.

Music At The Museum produced by Jonathan Reynolds

Jonathan Reynolds produced the musical evening, which featured Anita Walker, Claire Desborough, Elisabeth Page, Johnathan Reynolds, Neil Richardson and John Simpson.