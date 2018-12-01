Murder investigation launched in Wellingborough

Northamptonshire Police have launched a murder investigation following the death of a man in Wellingborough in the early hours of this morning (Saturday, 1 December).

Emergency services were called to reports of a serious assault in Nest Farm Crescent, Hemmingwell, just after 2am.

A murder investigation was launched this morning.

A 26-year-old man was later pronounced dead at the scene.

A cordon is currently in place on Nest Farm Crescent and a forensic investigation is underway.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident can call police on 101 or if they would prefer to remain anonymous, Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.