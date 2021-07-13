Multi-vehicle crash blocking two lanes on M1 northbound in Northamptonshire

Two lanes are blocked by a crash on the M1 northbound on Tuesday afternoon

A multi-vehicle crash has closed two lanes on a stretch of the M1 northbound in Northamptonshire on Tuesday (July 13).

Emergency services from two counties rushed to the smash between junction 18 and junction 19 just before 2.30pm.

Early reports suggest four or five vehicles are involved, including two lorries.

Traffic sensors showed queues were already tailing back for around five miles within half-an-hour of the incident

A spokesman for Highways England said: "Leicestershire Police and Northamptonshire Police are currently at the scene while fire services from both counties East MIdlands ambulances are their way."