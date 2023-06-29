Much-loved teacher says ‘goodbye’ after 32 wonderful years at The Ferrers School

A science teacher from The Ferrers School in Higham Ferrers is retiring after more than three decades, taking with him many happy memories.

The long-standing and treasured member of staff, Mike Ellis, has been part of the school’s furniture since the early 1990s.

Mike’s early career saw him teaching at a school in Wellingborough before a desire to travel drew him to a teaching role in Tanzania.

Mike Ellis, The Ferrers School

After a stint abroad, he successfully applied for a job back in the UK at The Ferrers School – and the rest is history.

Over the years, Mike has been an exams officer, a head of the science department and a senior leader, but was always happiest when actively teaching science to the students of the school, which is part of Meridian Trust.

Reflecting on his length of service and the happy memories made, he said: “I’m often recognised by past students and they’re always so kind and polite, which is a testament to the culture here.

“My fondest memories are of the school trips that I’ve been on, including Berlin, New York (less than a year after 9/11), Ypres, Rhineland and an outdoor activities week in Bude (that I frequently attended).”

But Mike has been more than a science teacher at The Ferrers School.

A loyal Sheffield Wednesday football club fan, his sense of fun has been a constant feature in the school calendar: “I run the weekly school quiz, which I’m very proud of.

"In fact, my quizzes are so popular, they get uploaded to the school resources website and I have over 2,000 downloads so far.”

Mike’s teaching style has often used music and humour, making him popular and memorable among those he has taught. “I hope that the students will remember my ‘Electromagnetic Spectrum Song’ (complete with actions).

"I like to think it’s catchy and it certainly makes the students smile.”

Angela Smith, principal of The Ferrers School, described the fondness for Mike among the school community, saying: “Mike is a very special part of the fabric of this school.

"It’s no exaggeration to say that he will be deeply missed by all of us.

"We wish him every happiness in his retirement.”

No stranger to the challenges of the profession, Mike said: “Teaching can often be stressful, but last week a year 11 student presented me with a rose plant, which moved me to tears.

"At that point – I remembered that it’s the best job ever.”

With the academic year drawing to a close, Mike will be presenting his final assemblies over the coming weeks, in which he will talk to students about tolerance.

He continued: “One of the reasons why I never moved from The Ferrers School is because I loved teaching here.

"The staff I have worked with have been some of the best friends I’ve ever had.”

Mike’s retirement plans involve a relocation back to his birthplace of Yorkshire and lots of travelling adventures (without the constraints of school term times).

And he added: “If I need to earn money, I will do gardening or dog walking.”

So Yorkshire had better watch out for a singing, quizzing dog walker!