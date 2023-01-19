Moulton College and Wicksteed Park join forces on animal welfare skills partnership

Moulton College animal welfare students and Wicksteed Park staff are set to benefit from a formal partnership agreed between the college and the Kettering attraction.

The agreement will see Wicksteed Park help Moulton College animal welfare students enhance their employability skills through a number of opportunities including careers advice, work placements, and the launch of a new apprenticeship in Level 2 Animal Care and Welfare from September 2023.

Carley Daniels, head of school - animal welfare and management at Moulton College - said: “We’ve had a longstanding relationship with Wicksteed Park for a number of years, but this formal partnership will secure even more opportunities for both our students and Wicksteed’s own employees.

Staff and students from Moulton College and Wicksteed Park celebrate partnership

“From this month, Moulton College is offering training courses for Wicksteed’s animal park staff with a bespoke programme to ensure that their work-based skills are also backed by national standard qualifications.”

Elaine Hamblett, HR manager at Wicksteed Park, said: “Moulton College invited us to become a member of their animal welfare employer liaison group in 2021, which led to discussions on how we could work together more formally on education and training opportunities for both students and employees.”

The partnership will enable Moulton College’s animal welfare students to develop their skills in the workplace, while further benefiting from the practical knowledge and experience Wicksteed’s team can offer.

It will also help raise awareness of the career possibilities within the burgeoning animal welfare sector.

Carley added: “Wicksteed is a very inclusive employer, which means we can work together to provide support and learning for any learner regardless of their additional needs.”

Wicksteed Park is renowned for its animals as well as its rides, thanks to its aviary and the more recent addition of its meerkats.

In March last year, the site opened Wicky’s Farmyard, which is home to rabbits, pigs, goats, barn owls, ferrets, chickens, ducks, guinea pigs, and the newest addition, tortoises.

Wicksteed Park has a range of permanent and seasonal roles.

To find out more, visit www.wicksteedpark.org/careers/