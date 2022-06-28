Motorist killed in Corby to Harborough road crash

A motorist has sadly died after a collision involving a car and a van on the main road between Corby and Market Harborough, near Brampton Ash.

Emergency services were called to the scene after the crash at about 12.35pm yesterday (Monday, June 27).

The collision involving a blue Vauxhall Agila and a blue Renault Master Van resulted in the death of one of the occupants.

Appeal notice

An appeal for witnesses Northants Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “Witness appeal. Following a fatal collision on on the A427 near to Brampton Ash at approximately 12:35pm Monday, June 27, 2022.

“The collision involved a blue Vauxhall Agila and a blue Renault Master Van.”