Motorcyclist suffers 'very serious' injuries in Northamptonshire tractor crash

A motorcyclist suffered 'very serious injuries' after being involved in a crash with a tractor in Northamptonshire yesterday (Wednesday, July 10).

The accident happened in High Street, Wappenham, near Towcester, at around 7,40pm.

High Street in Wappenham, near Towcester. Photo: Google

An orange KTM 125cc motorbike, travelling west, crossed over onto the opposing carriageway and collided with the front and side of a trailer being towed by a green/yellow John Deere tractor, travelling in the opposite direction.

The motorbike rider, a 22-year-old man, was taken to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire with very serious injuries, a police spokesman said.

Anyone with information or who witnessed this incident is asked to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, quoting incident number 545.