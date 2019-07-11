Motorcyclist suffers 'very serious' injuries in Northamptonshire tractor crash

A motorcyclist suffered 'very serious injuries' after being involved in a crash with a tractor in Northamptonshire yesterday (Wednesday, July 10).
The accident happened in High Street, Wappenham, near Towcester, at around 7,40pm.
An orange KTM 125cc motorbike, travelling west, crossed over onto the opposing carriageway and collided with the front and side of a trailer being towed by a green/yellow John Deere tractor, travelling in the opposite direction.
The motorbike rider, a 22-year-old man, was taken to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire with very serious injuries, a police spokesman said.
Anyone with information or who witnessed this incident is asked to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, quoting incident number 545.