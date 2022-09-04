Motorcyclist dies in fatal road traffic collision with ambulance in Northamptonshire

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 37-year-old Northampton man has died following a collision last night.

The collision took place on Saturday, September 3 at around 6pm when a motorbike and an ambulance crashed on the A428 near Althorp.

Northamptonshire Police have confirmed that a 37-year-old man from Northampton died at the scene.

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: “Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam footage of the actual collision or the vehicles prior to the incident.”

