Motorcyclist, 18, dies after crash in village near Wellingborough

Police are appealing for witnesses after a fatal crash in Little Harrowden.

An 18-year-old man was riding a black Yamaha motorcycle in Hardwick Road, Little Harrowden, at about 7.15pm, last night (Wednesday) when for reasons yet unknown he was in collision with a lamp post.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Sadly the motorcyclist died a short time later.

“Officers investigating the collision would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have any information regarding it.”

Witnesses or anyone with information about the collision can call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615.