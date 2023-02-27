Motorbike rider dies and car driver seriously injured after crash near Chelveston
Police have appealed for witnesses
A crash near Chelveston yesterday (Sunday) left a motorbike rider dead and a car driver seriously injured.
Emergency services were called to the B645 Kimbolton Road at about 2.40pm after the incident involving a silver VW Passat and a blue Kawasaki.
The car was travelling away from Chelveston and the motorbike was travelling in the opposite direction.
This morning police confirmed the motorcyclist – a man in his 20s – was pronounced dead at the scene.
The female driver of the car – a woman in her 70s – was taken to Kettering General Hospital with serious injuries.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam footage of the collision.
“Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or alternatively call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or Northamptonshire Police on 101.”