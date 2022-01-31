Motorbike rider crashes into car in Desborough before fleeing
Enquiries are ongoing to locate them
Monday, 31st January 2022, 11:59 am
Updated
Monday, 31st January 2022, 12:00 pm
Police are working to locate a motorbike rider who crashed into a car in Desborough before fleeing from the scene.
Officers were called to Station Road last night (Sunday) after the incident which took place at about 7.25pm.
A dark-coloured motorbike crashed into a stationary vehicle - but the rider made off from the scene before police arrived.
They left their bike and helmet behind, a police spokesman said.
Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident 443 of January 30.