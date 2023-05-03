More than 60 vehicles to park up at Chester House Estate for its first ever Classic Car Day

More than 60 vehicles will be parking up at Chester House Estate for its first ever Classic Car Day.

Set in 85 acres of historic landscape, dozens of the greatest classic cars ever designed and made will be on display, with knowledgeable and passionate owners on hand to answer any questions you may have.

The event has been organised by Wellingborough Hatton Rotary Club in partnership with Chester House Estate.

Chester House's first ever classic car show

As well as viewing the classic cars, visitors will be able to meander and enjoy the grounds, shop at the estate’s resident artisan businesses and make the most of the food and drink offering at the Chester House Estate café.

Here are just a few of the many automobile highlights that will be on display:

• 1928 Austin Heavy 12 – The Austin 12 debuted in 1921 and was the second of the firm’s post World War I models. The 12 refers to the car’s horsepower rating, with annual sales peaking at 14,000 in 1927

• 1959 Ford Prefect 100E – This is a line of British cars produced by Ford UK which remained in production until 1941. Returning to the market in 1945, it progressed in 1953 from its original perpendicular or ‘sit-up-and-beg’ style to a more modern three-box structure

• Ferrari Mondial QV 1982 – The Ferrari Mondial (Type F108) is a mid-engined V8, grand manufactured and marketed by Ferrari between 1980 and 1993 – with styling by Pininfarina

• Morris Isis – The Morris Isis name was first briefly used by Morris Motors Limited on a 6-cylinder car made from 1929 until 1931. It was resurrected on a new 6-cylinder midsize car from the British Motor Corporation in the 1950s to replace the Morris Six MS. The name was discontinued in 1958.

• Rolls Royce - 1982 Silver Spirit. The Rolls-Royce Silver Spirit is a full-size luxury car produced by Rolls-Royce Motors, in Crewe, England, from 1980 to 1997. It was the first model in the SZ series. It was the first car to feature a retractable Spirit of Ecstasy: the spring-loaded mascot sank into the radiator shell if dislodged from its position.

If you have a classic car or two and would be interested in joining the event and displaying your vehicles, there are a few spaces left.

Simply fill in the Car Show Entry Form and return it to the address listed on the form.

