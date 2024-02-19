More Sparkle than the Oscars! - Rock Choir Perform Live at the Decco Theatre!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rock Choir, the largest contemporary choir in the world, stopped off at the Decco Theatre last week as part of their nationwide UK tour! Led by Creator of Rock Choir, Caroline Redman Lusher, the show also featured Rock Choir Leaders from across the East Anglia Region, who together delivered a high energy, joyous and feel-good pop concert.

The show was a chance for Rock Choir Members from the East Anglia region to come together to see Caroline, along with their own Rock Choir Leaders perform in a unique concert, which actively encouraged audience participation. This was the third date of the 'You're the Voice' tour, which will see Caroline and her team visit 8 more regions across the country.

It's a high energy, uplifting and feel-good show, with the audience on their feet dancing and singing the whole way through. Caroline is an award-winning singer and musician and her voice has contributed to millions of record sales over the years. She created Rock Choir 19 years ago and it’s the original pioneering contemporary choir, which is now a much-loved household name. Her vision to connect thousands to music through singing in a choir, has had the result of positively impacting the health and wellbeing of all that participate. Rock Choir has an uplifting ethos of fun, friendship and community spirit, which is a huge part of its attraction. At an individual level, it helps improve people's well-being by building their self-confidence and self-esteem. A show like You’re the Voice is carefully planned to leave people feeling joyous and on a natural high that can last for days.

ROCK CHOIR AUDIENCE AT DECCO THEATRE

Rock Choir has raised millions for charities and the 'You're the Voice' tour continues to do this by supporting Comic Relief as an official fundraising partner.

Rock Choir Member Carole Tucker said: "What a memorable evening, it was just the best! More sparkle than the Oscars! Great fun, joyous singing and a wonderful show!"

Rock Choir Member Linda Styles said: "It was a fantastic night, absolutely brilliant. Haven't enjoyed myself so much in a long time. The Rock Choir Leaders, the band and Caroline were all outstanding"

