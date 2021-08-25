More road closures on the M1 as emergency services deal with serious collision near Northampton

There has been a serious collision on the M1.

There have been more road closures following the serious collision that took place on the M1 this morning (August 25).

The AA reported that the accident involved an HGV: "Road closed and queueing traffic due to serious accident, a lorry involved on M1 both ways from J16 A4500 (Daventry) to J15A A43 (Towcester / Northampton Services). The road has been closed Southbound since 05.20am, followed by Northbound 6am.

Highways England has since reported that the M1 Southbound has been closed off further by police between J18 (#A428 #Daventry #Crick) and #J15A / Northampton Services (#A43 #Northampton).

There are currently delays of up to 50 minutes against expected traffic and the road traffic collision is expected to clear at around 11am.

A statement issued by Highways England earlier this morning said: "Emergency services including Northamptonshire Police are in attendance. National Highways Traffic Officers are also on scene to assist with traffic management.

"Road users travelling southbound are advised to follow the hollow black square diversion symbol on road signs and exit the M1 at J16. At the end of the exit slip road take the 1st exit on the roundabout onto the A4500 Weedon Road. Follow the A4500 to the A4500/A5076 Weedon Road roundabout and take the 3rd exit onto the A5076 south. Continue on the A5076 passing through two roundabouts to the A5076/A5123 Danes Camp Way roundabout and take the 2nd exit onto the A5123. Follow the A5123 to the M1 J15A and rejoin the M1 southbound to continue your journey.

"Road users travelling northbound are advised to follow the hollow black diamond symbol on road signs and follow the above diversion but in reverse.

"Please plan ahead and allow plenty of time for your journey if travelling in the area this morning. You may wish to consider using alternative routes if possible."